Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $356.22

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 356.22 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.93). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 376.90 ($4.92), with a volume of 365,654 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 356.22.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

