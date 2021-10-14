Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $356.22

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 356.22 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.93). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 376.90 ($4.92), with a volume of 365,654 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 356.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

