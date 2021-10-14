Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Hits $304,893.04

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $304,893.04 and $2,162.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00240557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,539,548 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

