Beetle Coin Reaches Market Cap of $82,931.99 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $82,931.99 and $4,357.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

