Berenberg Bank Boosts Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 127

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.98% from the stock’s previous close.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Thursday. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a market capitalization of £165.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.11.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

