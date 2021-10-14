Berenberg Bank Boosts Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 127

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.98% from the stock’s previous close.
LON CAPD opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Thursday. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a market capitalization of £165.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.11.
About Capital
