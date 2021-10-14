Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.48 million, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

