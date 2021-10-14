Berenberg Bank Lowers Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 24

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 24 ($0.31) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday.

Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.06. The company has a market capitalization of £723.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.40. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

In other news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

