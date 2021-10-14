Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€254.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €254.00 ($298.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.58 ($267.75).

Shares of ALV opened at €195.08 ($229.51) on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €208.25.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

