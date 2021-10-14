Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $23.32. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 6,169 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.