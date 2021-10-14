BHPCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.14 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.14 million and $2.17 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00123301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,568.43 or 1.00460079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.35 or 0.06560268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

