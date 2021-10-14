BIDR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41.67 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and $41.67 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00122971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00074374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,438.47 or 0.99753348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.98 or 0.06496962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002839 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.