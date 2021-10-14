Big Data Protocol Price Hits $0.14 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00047964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00244068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

