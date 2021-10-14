Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BSKY stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $3,840,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $4,800,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

