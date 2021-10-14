BinaryX Price Up 44.4% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. BinaryX has a market cap of $110.71 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.00 or 0.00103634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001306 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 248.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.32 or 0.00698397 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,387,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,845,281 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

