Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 981,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOC. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biocept by 52.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Biocept in the first quarter worth $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Biocept by 288.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biocept in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Biocept has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $59.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

