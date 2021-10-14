Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BFRA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

