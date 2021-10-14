BIOFRONTERA INC. (BFRI) Announces October 18th IPO

BIOFRONTERA INC. (BFRI) plans to raise $18 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of October 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last year, BIOFRONTERA INC. generated $22.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $10.4 million. The company has a market cap of $66 million.

Roth Capital Partners and The Benchmark Company acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

BIOFRONTERA INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Immediately after this offering, Biofrontera AG, our parent company and sole existing stockholder immediately prior to this offering, will own approximately 72.7% of our outstanding shares of common stock. As a result, we expect to remain a “controlled company” within the meaning of NASDAQ’s corporate governance standards.) We are a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, in particular, diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Our licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer. We also market a topical antibiotic for treatment of impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Our principal licensed product is Ameluz®, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with our licensor’s medical device, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”), the BF-RhodoLED® lamp, for photodynamic therapy, or PDT (when used together, “Ameluz® PDT”) in the United States for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. Our second prescription drug licensed product in our portfolio is Xepi® (ozenoxacin cream, 1%), a topical non-fluorinated quinolone that inhibits bacterial growth. Currently, no antibiotic resistance against Xepi® is known and it has been specifically approved by the FDA for the treatment of impetigo, a common skin infection, due to Staphylococcus aureus or streptococcus pyogenes. It is approved for use in adults and children 2 months and older. We are currently selling Xepi® for this indication in the United States under an exclusive license and supply agreement, or Xepi LSA, with Ferrer that was assumed by Biofrontera on March 25, 2019 through our acquisition of Cutanea. Note: We were formed in March 2015 as Biofrontera Inc., a Delaware corporation, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biofrontera AG. Our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is Professor Hermann Lübbert Ph.D. Prof. Dr. Lübbert founded Biofrontera AG in 1997 and has been managing the Company ever since. “.

BIOFRONTERA INC. was founded in and has 64 employees. The company is located at 120 Presidential Way, Suite 330 Woburn, MA 01801 and can be reached via phone at 781-245-1325 or on the web at http://www.biofrontera-us.com/.

