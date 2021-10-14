BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.08. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 4,112,531 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

