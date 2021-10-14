BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up approximately 1.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.51% of BioNTech worth $276,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $252.90. 31,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

