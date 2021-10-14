Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Tops $32.79 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $72.88 or 0.00126279 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $32.79 million and $124,510.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 77.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

