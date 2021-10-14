Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Up 4% Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $19,929.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $194.26 or 0.00340432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,063.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.77 or 0.01037033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.00300192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

