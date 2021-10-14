Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $596.49 or 0.01036226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.00336668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00299931 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,872,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

