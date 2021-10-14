Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Volume Tops $17,560.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $17,560.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00295792 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.