BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Cap Hits $34,739.44

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $34,739.44 and approximately $101,392.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,040,652 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

