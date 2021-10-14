BitCore Market Cap Achieves $3.51 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $378,364.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,406.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.24 or 0.06609406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00314271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $597.92 or 0.01041553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00094901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00463987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00341440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00300779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.