Bitgear (GEAR) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $111,638.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.67 or 0.99609220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.13 or 0.06493545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

