BitSend Trading 25.1% Lower This Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. BitSend has a total market cap of $89,012.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00323259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009189 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001896 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,820,056 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.