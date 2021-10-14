BitTorrent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $266.58 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $266.58 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00064224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012383 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003979 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars.

