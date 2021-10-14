BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJRI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. 245,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,975. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

