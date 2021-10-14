BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJRI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 245,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

