Blackmoon Price Hits $0.0443 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $70.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars.

