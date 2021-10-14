BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. 921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.