BlackRock Inc. Acquires 13,436 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Diageo worth $127,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $197.21 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.