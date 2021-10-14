BlackRock Inc. Acquires 43,343 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.62% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $123,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.