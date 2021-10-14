BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.34% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $134,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

