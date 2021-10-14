BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.94% of Orthofix Medical worth $132,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $718.87 million, a P/E ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.