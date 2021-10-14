BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.36% of Nutrien worth $124,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Nutrien by 129.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 942,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after acquiring an additional 531,372 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 11.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 41,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Nutrien by 1,445.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,118,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,381,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

