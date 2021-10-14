BlackRock Inc. Buys 264,673 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.80% of Par Pacific worth $129,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

