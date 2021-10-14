BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Acushnet worth $120,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

