BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.94% of Preferred Bank worth $132,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.