BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,579 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.37% of Silk Road Medical worth $121,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $613,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,542. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

