BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.89% of RE/MAX worth $123,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $613.01 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

