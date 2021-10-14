BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Novartis worth $131,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Novartis by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 235,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 137,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

