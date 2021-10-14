BlackRock Inc. Has $119.84 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.63% of Argo Group International worth $119,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

NYSE ARGO opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

