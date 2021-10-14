BlackRock Inc. Has $120.05 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.18% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $120,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 505,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after buying an additional 500,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 310,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 268,495 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRA opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

