BlackRock Inc. Has $122.49 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.01% of Steelcase worth $122,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCS opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

