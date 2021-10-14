BlackRock Inc. Has $123.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Kornit Digital worth $123,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $213,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $164.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 341.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

