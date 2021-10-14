BlackRock Inc. Has $124.76 Million Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,607,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.83% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $124,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $888.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

