BlackRock Inc. Has $127.60 Million Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,920,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.62% of The GEO Group worth $127,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

