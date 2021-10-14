BlackRock Inc. Has $127.95 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.58% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $127,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $135.14.

